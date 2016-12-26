Mom holds vigil for son who was killed in 2014

Jennifer Hatcher looks at her son's memorial. (Photo: Helen Holt/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Losing a loved one is never easy and for some, no matter how much time passes, it’s hard to move on.

Jennifer Hatcher’s son was murdered in Wilmington two years ago.

Dillon Morris was found by Wilmington Police on December 27, 2014, near Greenfield Lake.

Hatcher still does not know who killed Morris or why.

There’s a memorial posted on the tree where Morris was found.

She says she has found crosses, teddy bears, and flowers from where others have visited.

Hatcher says even though some time has passed since the incident, she still cannot believe what happened.

“I just want to keep his memory alive and hopefully one day somebody will go to jail for what they done to my son,” Hatcher said.

There will be a candlelight service held next to the tree near the 1600 block of Lake Shore Drive Tuesday at 6 p.m. in memory of Dillon.

“I will never give up,” Hatcher said. “I will never give up.”

A spokeswoman with Wilmington Police Department says they have no updates right now on Dillon’s case.