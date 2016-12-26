Parks across North Carolina offer hikes on New Year’s Day

A ranger leads a First Day Hike at Carolina Beach State Park on Jan. 1, 2014. (Photo: WWAY)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina’s state parks will be holding special programs on New Year’s Day as part of First Day Hikes.

More than 40 hikes are being offered from the mountains to the coast on Jan. 1. They range from short chances to stretch legs up to seven miles.

Click here for a list of First Day Hikes, including Carolina Beach State Park, Fort Fisher State Recreation Area, Lake Waccamaw State Park and Singletary Lake State Park

About 3,500 hikers used the program last year.

The first one begins at 12:01 a.m. at Chimney Rock.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)