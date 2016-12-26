Phenom Hoops Joe Miller Invitational tips off Tuesday in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s here! The Phenom Hoops Joe Miller Invitational will be held in Wilmington Dec. 27-30 at historic Brogden Hall. There will be 16 boys high school basketball teams in the event. New Hanover High will be one of the teams. Some of the best high school basketball squads in the country will be in the field. With that being said some of the best high school basketball players in the nation will be in Wilmington for this holiday basketball event.

Showcase Games at Brogden Hall – Tuesday, Dec. 27

Blue Ridge vs. Tug Valley 10:00 a.m.

Oldsmar vs. Virginia Academy 11:30 a.m.

Miller School vs. Union City 1:00 p.m.

Lincoln Charter vs. University Heights 2:30 p.m.

Kinston vs. Miami Country Day 4:00 p.m.

Greenfield vs. Word of God 5:30 p.m.

New Hanover vs. Trinity Christian 7:00 p.m.

Hamilton Heights vs. Saint James 8:30 p.m.

First Round Matchups at Brogden Hall – Wednesday, Dec. 28

Group 1 Bracket

1. Hamilton Heights

8. Blue Ridge 8:30 p.m.

4. Oldsmar

5. Miller School 11:30 a.m.

3. Trinity Christian

6. Lincoln Charter 4:00 p.m.

2. Word of God

7. Miami Country Day 1:00 p.m.

Group 2 Bracket

1. Saint James

8. Union City 2:30 p.m.

4. Virginia Academy

5. University Heights 10:00 a.m.

3. Kinston

4. Greenfield 7:00 p.m.

2. Tug Valley

7. New Hanover 5:30 p.m.

“We are going to have 16 players that will be ranked in the top 150,” Phenom’s Jamie Shaw told WWAY. “We have guys who are committed to Power 5 schools throughout the country. College coaches will be recruiting these kids. It’s a national level event. The nation’s eyes will be on Wilmington, NC. 8 games a day for 4 days in a row. We are fortunate that we’re going to have 3 teams that are ranked in the nation’s top 50 teams in the country that are coming. Hamilton Heights out of Tennessee, Oldsmar Christian out of Florida and St. James out of Maryland. We’re going to have two separate 8 team brackets. 16 total teams. The brackets are not going to be an A bracket B bracket so it’s going to be equal brackets and we’re going to have two champions. ”

Kirk Angel is the New Hanover boys head basketball coach. “I don’t know if we can compete in these games,” Angel said. “For me some of my individual players if they play well in the tournament then it will help them get recruited.”

Ticket Information –

Tickets go on sale starting Monday, December 12 at New Hanover High School.

First 3 days of the event – $30 in advance

Day of the event – $15 at the door

Oldsmar Christian (FL)

6’4″ 2018 Elijah Weaver

Ranked: Rivals #21

Offers: UConn, Villanova, UVa, Louisville, FSU, Nebraska, USF, Florida, etc…

6’6″ 2018 DJ Mitchell

Offers: Penn St, St Joseph’s

6’9″ 2017 Stefon Fisher

Offers: Kansas St, UNCW, Illinois St, Wofford, Rider, Winthrop, etc…

6’8″ 2017 Alex OGuinn

Offers:

6’11” 2018 Michael Durr

Offers: Texas Tech, North Florida

Miami Country Day (FL)

6’8″ 2017 Ibrahim Doumbia

Ranked: Phenom Hoops #110

Final Group: Florida, South Carolina

Hamilton Heights (TN)

6’4″ 2017 Shai Alexander (Florida)

Ranked: ESPN #44

Committed to Florida

6’5″ 2017 Nickiel Alexander Walker

Ranked: ESPN #29

Committed to Virginia Tech

6’4″ 2017 Therron Shelton-Szmidt

Offers: MTSU, Old Dominion, Duquesne, Southern Utah, App St, etc…

6’10” 2017 Mark Tikhonenko

Offers: Iowa St, Arkansas St

6’6″ 2019 Wheaza Panzo

6’8″ 2019 Issa Samake

Offers: Iowa St

Union City (TN)

6’4″ 2017 Parker Stewart

Will Commit to Ole Miss on Wednesday

Trinity Christian (Fayettevile, NC)

6’7″ 2019 Joey Baker

Ranked: 247Sports #23

Offers: NC State, Florida, Wake Forest, Clemson, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia Tech, etc…

6’5″ 2019 Josh Nickelberry

Ranked: 247Sports #58

Offers: Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, VCU, Baylor, Penn St, Providence, Tulane, etc…

6’6″ 2019 Greg Gantt

Offers: Hampton

New Hanover (Wilmington, NC)

Greenfield School (Wilson, NC)

6’5″ 2018 Coby White

Ranked: ESPN #28

Committed to UNC

6’6″ 2018 Elijah McCadden

Offers: Wake Forest, ODU, Charlotte

Kinston (Kinston, NC)

6’5″ 2019 Damian Dunn

Ranked: 247Sports #70

Offers: ODU, Tulane

Word of God (Raleigh, NC)

6’3″ 2017 Blake Harris

Ranked: Phenom Hoops #96

Committed to Washington

6’10” 2017 Brandon Huffman

Ranked: Phenom Hoops #70

Final Group: UNC, South Carolina, USC, Indiana, Clemson, Tennessee

6′ 2020 Evan Johnson

Ranked:

Offers: Iowa St, ODU

Lincoln Charter (Denver, NC)

6′ 2018 Kody Shubert

Offers: USF, Mount St Mary’s, American, Hampton, Houston Baptist

Saint James (MD)

6’8″ 2018 Isaiah Mucius

Ranking: Scout #30

Offers: Xavier, Wake Forest, St John’s, Penn St, Oregon, Minnesota, Seton Hall, etc…

6’8″ 2018 Grant Golden

Ranking: Scout #65

Offers: NC State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Seton Hall, UCF, St Joseph’s, etc…

6’4″ 2017 Omar Hobwe (Mount St Marys)

Miller School (Charlottesville, VA)

6’6″ 2019 Aundre Hyatt

Ranking: 247Sports #29

Offers: ECU, Southern Cal, VCU, Yale, St John’s, UMass, USF, etc…

6’5″ 2018 Dae Dae Heard

Blue Ridge (St George, Va)

6’9″ 2017 Aamir Sims

Ranking: Phenom Hoops #79

Final Group: Clemson, VCU, Iowa St, Miami

5’9″ 2018 Darius McGhee

Offers: Campbell, High Point

6’5″ 2018 Sardaar Calhoun

Offers: Hampton

Tug Valley (WV)

Virginia Academy (VA)

6’9″ 2017 Ejike Obinna

Ranking: Phenom Hoops #100

Final Group: Clemson, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and Florida

5’11” 2017 Jahlil Jenkins

Offers: Towson, Farliegh Dickinson, Howard, LIU Brooklyn, St Peter’s

6’11” 2019 Qudus Wahab

Ranking: 247Sports #30

Offers: Clemson

University Heights (KY)

6’1″ 2017 Tray Hallowell

-Offers: St Louis, Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville St, East Tennessee St.

6’2″ 2019 KyKy Tandy

-Offers: Oklahoma, New Mexico St, Western Kentucky