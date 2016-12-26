Wilmington man dies after motorcycle crash

Motorcycle Crash

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) – A North Carolina man is dead after crashing during a motorcycle race at a South Carolina drag strip.

The Horry County coroner’s office says 28-year-old Timothy Gurganious of Wilmington died  from internal injuries.

Multiple media reports say Gurganious died after crashing Saturday night during a race at the North Myrtle Beach Drag Strip.

