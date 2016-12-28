Drone use limited over safety concerns for largest Dolphin Dip in Surf City

2016 Dolphin Dip in Surf City (Photo: Unique Media & Design)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Surf City is preparing for one of the biggest events of the year and with that comes some concern over drone activity.

Organizers expected at least 7,500 people to travel to Topsail Island to run into the Atlantic Ocean on New Years Day for the 15th Annual Dolphin Dip. Founder Brian Moxey said the event is a huge economic boost for all of the businesses on the island.

“My favorite part is getting people out onto the beach and introducing them to just how great it is where we live and how great Surf City, Topsail Island is, but it’s been awesome for the local businesses,” Moxey said. It used to be so slow in the winter and we’re becoming a year round town.”

Moxey said in recent years, drones have also become a part of the tradition.

“Last year, there were multiple drones flying,” Moxey said.

He said that is now causing some new concern.

“My concern really isn’t with the professionals who have gone through the proper protocols with the FAA and all the registration and the training involved,” Moxey said. “The concern is with people who got drones for Christmas and it’s the first time they are firing them up.”

Town Manager Larry Bergman said last year, there were about four or five drones being operated near the Roland Access area.

“The FAA regulates drones, but we also, as a town, have an ordinance that gives the town ability to regulate the public trust beach and water areas of the ocean for safety related reasons as well,” Bergman said. “We enacted that in the interest of safety allowing the permitted event holder the ability to have their volunteer photographer do some aerial shots.”

Moxey said that has caused a little bit of stir.

Some folks have taken their frustrations to Facebook. Meanwhile, drone pilot Jeff Wenzel said he has petitioned hoping the town will also allow him to capture the tradition.

“I love the coverage,” Moxey said. “The more the merrier, but safety is the first concern.”

Bergman said he does not want this to take away from what the event is all about.

“This is a great annual event that raises money for charities every year,” Bergman said. “In the end, the Town wants things safe. There are some grey areas in drone regulations and they are relatively new.”