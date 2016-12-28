New Year brings higher parking meter rates in downtown Wilmington

Parking meters in downtown Wilmington. (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Bring an extra quarter with you if you plan to park in downtown Wilmington in 2017.

The city says new on-street parking rates will go into effect Tuesday. The new rate is $1.25 per hour for on-street meters.

The changes won’t start New Year’s Day, because street parking is always free on Sundays. Monday is a city holiday, and meters are free that day as well.

The city says parking decks will charge as normal on both days. The flat $7 event rate will go into effect at 9 p.m. Saturday for New Year’s Eve in the Market Street and 2nd Street decks.