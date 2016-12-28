New Year brings higher parking meter rates in downtown Wilmington

Parking meters in downtown Wilmington. (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez/WWAY)
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Bring an extra quarter with you if you plan to park in downtown Wilmington in 2017.

The city says new on-street parking rates will go into effect Tuesday. The new rate is $1.25 per hour for on-street meters.

The changes won’t start New Year’s Day, because street parking is always free on Sundays. Monday is a city holiday, and meters are free that day as well.

The city says parking decks will charge as normal on both days. The flat $7 event rate will go into effect at 9 p.m. Saturday for New Year’s Eve in the Market Street and 2nd Street decks.

    This is how you kill downtown for a lot of us. The suburban malls look better with their free parking. Why would I want to go downtown for a piece of jewelry or clothing or to eat when I can park free at a business that isn’t downtown? Just another tax/fee/cost I can avoid by shopping elsewhere.

      This is just another tail in the continuing saga of our 2 down towns
      The daytime one where people shop, work and live
      And the night time one where people get drunk and disorderly requiring extra police and clean up.

      If you remove liquor as the focal point of down town that whole area then changes

