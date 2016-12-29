Columbus County Animal Control to dismantle old gas chamber

The gas chamber at Columbus County Animal Control, which was used for decades to euthanize thousands of animals. (Photo: Columbus County Animal Control)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — An ugly symbol of the past will soon be gone from Columbus County Animal Control.

Shelter Manager Joey Prince said the gas chamber that was used to kill thousands of animals for decades will soon be dismantled and thrown away. The gas chamber has not been used since 2007 and is already partially taken apart, Prince said in a news release.

According to Animal Control, gas chambers were used widely across the country for decades. Animals were placed in the sealed metal and concrete box, then carbon monoxide was pumped inside, asphyxiating the animals. Death could sometimes take several minutes.

North Carolina state law banned use of the chambers in 2014 for euthanasia except for extreme cases. Columbus County has used lethal injection to put down animals since ending its use of the gas chamber.

Although the remaining structure is basically just empty masonry blocks, Prince said the chamber is in the way and serves no purpose except to remind staff and visitors of how unwanted animals were once euthanized. The space it now takes up will be used for storage. The Columbus County Maintenance Department will handle the removal of the chamber.

Prince said improved adoption rates have significantly reduced the number of animals put down at the shelter. Fewer than 30 adoptable dogs and cats have been euthanized at the shelter this year compared to an average of 100 animals per month in 2006, Prince said. He said most of those animals were put down due to the animal being either severely injured or very sick.

“On the rare occasions an animal has to be put down,” Prince said. “It’s only responsible to do so in as humane a way as possible. The chamber was never a humane method, but it was sadly the industry standard for years. We’re proud that we can take this next step forward in protecting and helping both animals and the citizens of our county.”