Man charged with boy’s death from runaway truck in country illegally, ICE says

HILLSBOROUGH, North Carolina (WTVD) — A man charged in the death of a 5-year-old boy in Hillsborough is “unlawfully present” in the United States, Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed to ABC11 on Wednesday night.

An arrest warrant alleges that 28-year-old Alejandro Suarez left a construction truck running and did not set the parking brake Monday afternoon before it began rolling down a hill into a home, killing William Everett Copeland – who went by the name of Everett.

Earlier Wednesday, during a court appearance for Suarez, officials said he was suspected of being in the U.S. illegally, and ICE has put a detainer on him.

