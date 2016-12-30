Unity in the Community event brings people together

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The gym was packed over at the MLK Center tonight with athletes and fans ready for the Unity in the Community basketball event.

“We’re just trying to get everybody in Wilmington here to support the youth,” said youth recreation coordinator Marqus Davis. “We’ve got the Special Olympics basketball. We have the sheriff’s department versus the police department.”

There were prizes, games, food, and all of it was for free. Davis said it’s all about heading into the new year with a positive outlook.

“Everyday man. Not just now, it’s everyday. We’re ending 2016 going into 2017 with a clean slate. But everyday is a clean slate so we just want to show it by action that being positive and that’s what we’re trying to do here and it’s just everyday at a time, not just one day,” Davis said.

He said it doesn’t matter who wins or loses, it’s all just about having a good time and coming together.

“You know our law officials are human just like me. I’m a young male from Wilmington and I’m here but I’ve gotta be a leader and a role model and I have to enforce rules. But it’s not the end of the world, it’s not like I’m not a person that loves basketball. Sports bring a lot of people together, man,” Davis said.