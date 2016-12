Graham Golden starts to drive against New Hanover on December 30, 2016. (Photo: John Rendleman/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — St. James High School out of Maryland led from start to finish on Friday afternoon at Brogden Hall in the third place game of the Alge Crumpler bracket of the Phenom Hoop Joe Miller Invitational against New Hanover. St. James won 55-45. New Hanover finishes in 4th place in the Alge Crumpler bracket in the four day event.