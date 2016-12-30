Wilmington Police warning drivers after gun is stolen from unlocked car

(Photo: Hannah Patrick/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you frequently leave your car unlocked, Wilmington Police say you are not only at risk of being robbed, but it could eventually affect your insurance coverage.

It may be more convenient, and maybe you have left your car unlocked for years without a problem, but the Wilmington Police Department said it is becoming a bigger problem for them.

“It’s weekly,” Police spokeswoman Linda Rawley said. “It’s not uncommon for us to have a rash of car break-ins.”

In the most recent string, Thursday, five cars were targeted around Cardinal Drive, Clear Run Drive, Dogwood Lane and Orton Point Road. Rawly said every single one them was unlocked and some had valuables inside.

“It’s unfortunate that a gun has been stolen out of a car,” Rawley said. “That means that we now have another stolen weapon out on our streets.”

Rawley said it is a risky habit that could also cost you more money in the long run.

“When individuals are constantly having unlocked cars and they continue to report these to their insurance companies, there is a greater likelihood you’ll get your insurance cancelled or your premiums could even go up,” Rawley said.

Whether it comes down to safety, or just saving money, Rawley said locking your doors needs to become a habit.

Police are still investigating the break-ins. If you know anything, please contact WPD.