Kids toast to 2017 at Children’s Museum of Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — At midnight it will officially be 2017. Kids partied it up at the Children’s Museum of Wilmington Saturday just at a more decent hour.

New Year’s Noon is an annual event at the museum that features a countdown to the start of the new year.

Kids rang in the New Year wearing paper crowns and streamer sticks.

To cap of the celebration, they counted down to Noon with a juice toast and an epic confetti toss in the courtyard.

“It’s a great way for families to celebrate verses not really getting to celebrate due to the hour that New Year’s is with the kids,” Kathleen King, Director of Operations and Guest Services, said. “It’s a really great event for kids and families to come together.”

King says this is even a tradition for some families and it’s an exciting and fun way to ring in the New Year.