McCrory appoints top aides to influential NC positions

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Outgoing Gov. Pat McCrory is placing some of his lieutenants into influential posts where they’ll continue shaping North Carolina’s future.

McCrory announced late Friday his latest appointments include his top assistant, key legal adviser, former budget director and a physician who helped decide to reverse well-water warnings for neighbors of coal-ash dumps.

Dr. Randall Williams is an obstetrician who became deputy secretary of McCrory’s health and human services department. McCrory named him to the state Oil and Gas Commission, which will oversee any future drilling of underground fossil fuels.

McCrory also named chief legal adviser Bob Stephens to the state community colleges oversight board.

McCrory’s chief of staff Thomas Stith and former state budget director Lee Roberts are joining an economic development body distributing $1 billion paid by cigarette companies.