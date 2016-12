WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hernan Flores-Contreras, a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run, has been released from the New Hanover County Jail.

Flores-Contreras posted a $50,000 unsecured bond and was released from jail roughly around 10:48 Saturday night according to the New Hanover County Jail.

This comes a day after Flores-Contreras turned himself into police after the fatal crash that killed Joshua Krag Roydes.