Suspects caught following break-in

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Four suspects were caught after a break-in at a home in the 200 block of Victory Gardens Drive in Wilmington on Saturday.

According to New Hanover County Dispatch, a neighbor called around 4:40 p.m. when she saw four young people attempting to break into a garage. The suspects took off running when police first arrived on scene. However, K-9 units were able to catch all four suspects and they have been taken to Wilmington Police Department.

The names of the suspects have not been released and authorities are working to determine if all four are juveniles.

 

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

(Photo: MGN)
28 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Young boy hit by car while in crosswalk
Read More»
Emergency crews respond to a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in the 5400 block of Oleander Drive in Wilmington on Dec. 30, 2016. (Photo: Kate Nemarich/WWAY)
21 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Police say suspect in deadly hit-and-run turns self in
Read More»
(Photo: Hannah Patrick/WWAY)
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Wilmington Police warning drivers after gun is stolen from unlocked car
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments