Suspects caught following break-in

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Four suspects were caught after a break-in at a home in the 200 block of Victory Gardens Drive in Wilmington on Saturday.
According to New Hanover County Dispatch, a neighbor called around 4:40 p.m. when she saw four young people attempting to break into a garage. The suspects took off running when police first arrived on scene. However, K-9 units were able to catch all four suspects and they have been taken to Wilmington Police Department.
The names of the suspects have not been released and authorities are working to determine if all four are juveniles.