Terminally ill man receives bucket list wish on New Year’s Eve

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — It’s another year and another day, each moment is precious for one Brunswick County family.

Michael Brewer is fighting an endless disease and while time may be limited for him, he’s trying to make the most of it.

Brewer is a terminally ill Lower Cape Fear Hospice patient with a bucket list wish to fly in a helicopter.

The non-profit organization made that wish come true Saturday.

Brewer was joined with his wife and son at the Cape Fear Regional Jetport for a helicopter tour exploring the local beaches from high in the sky.

“We are very grateful just to be here and to be doing this,” his wife Julie said. “It’s a good day, it’s one of those good days.”

Brewer was diagnosed with a rare auto immune disease in 2013. Since then, he has been diagnosed with COPD and prostate cancer that has metastasized to bone.

“He is the person I’m suppose to sitting in a rocking chair 50 years from now and now that’s not going to happen, “Julie said. “Nobody knows how long their lives are going to be, but to go through this with someone you’ve known for so long and to see him deteriorate before your eyes, that’s tough.”

