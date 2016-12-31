Trump sends New Year wishes to all, even his ‘many enemies’

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

PALM BEACH, FL (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has an unusual New Year’s message for his Twitter followers.

He is wishing a “Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly.” Trump adds, “they just don’t know what to do,” ending his message with the word, “Love!”

The president-elect will be spending his New Year’s Eve at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. He’ll be throwing a private party that is expected to draw hundreds of guests, including action star Sylvester Stallone.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Gov. Pat McCrory
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
McCrory appoints top aides to influential NC positions
Read More»
Roy Cooper (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez/WWAY)
9 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Roy Cooper wastes no time stepping into NC Governor role
Read More»
Judge blocks law stripping Roy Cooper of power
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
NC judge blocks new law that strips Roy Cooper of power
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments