WWAY’s Full Court Press – Dec. 30

The West Bladen Knights captured their own Christmas tournament title on December 30, 2016. Photo Ken Armstrong

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Did you see WWAY’s Full Court Press on Friday night? We featured championship basketball action from the Phenom Hoop Joe Miller Invitational, Woodmen Life Christmas Tournament at West Bladen High School and the 5th Annual Cape Fear Academy Holiday Challenge.

Friday’s High School Basketball Scoreboard – Phenom Hoop Joe Miller Invitational

ST. JAMES 55 – NEW HANOVER 45 **see video

BLUE RIDGE 71 – WORD OF GOD 61 **see video

VIRGINIA ACADEMY 55 – GREENFIELD 48 **see video

Friday’s High School Basketball Scoreboard – Woodmen Life Christmas Tournament

EAST BLADEN 68 – NORTH BRUNSWICK 55

FIRST FLIGHT 76 – SCOTLAND COUNTY 70

FAIRMONT 73 – WHITEVILLE 47

WEST BLADEN 59 – DILLON 57 **see video

Friday’s High School Basketball Scoreboard – Hawks Holiday Classic

GIRLS – HOGGARD 49 – WAKE FOREST 40

BOYS – HOGGARD 48 – NORTH WILKES 39

Friday’s High School Basketball Scoreboard – Cape Fear Academy Holiday Challenge

GIRLS – SOUTH BRUNSWICK 62 – WILMINGTON CHRISTIAN 46

GIRLS – CAPE FEAR ACADEMY 48 – TRASK 20

GIRLS – WEST BRUNSWICK 42 – HARRELLS CHRISTIAN 34

BOYS – WEST BRUNSWICK 71 – HARRELLS CHRISTIAN 62

BOYS – SOUTH BRUNSWICK 55 – WILMINGTON CHRISTIAN 28

BOYS – CAPE FEAR ACADEMY 61 – TRASK 58 OT **see video