Kill Devil Hills opens beaches to dogs for longer time

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC (AP) — Dogs will have free rein for a longer period of time on the beach in Kill Devil Hills this year.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Virginia, reports (http://bit.ly/2iVkrjG) dogs will be allowed to play on the beach all hours of the day in the offseason months between Labor Day and Memorial Day. Restrictions remain during the summer months between the two holidays.

Dogs will be allowed on the beach only on a leash after 6 p.m. and before 9 a.m. during the three months of peak tourism season.

Some 115 dog owners and others signed a petition hoping to get the restrictions lifted or reduced. Commissioners settled on a compromise last month.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • guest45

    well that is a good story to start the year with. glad to hear it.

Related News

Columbus County Animal Control gas chamber
4 days ago
1 Comments for this article
Columbus County Animal Control to dismantle old gas chamber
Read More»
sunsetbeach
4 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Sunset Beach reverses cabana ban plan
Read More»
animalabuse
1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
Officials investigating after dog found shot, beaten
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments