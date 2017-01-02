Mariah Carey blames disastrous performance on production company

NEW YORK (AP) – Dick Clark Productions is hitting back against Mariah Carey’s claim it sabotaged her live performance on its “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” special.

Carey’s disaster during the annual New Year’s Eve special made international headlines: The superstar vocally stumbled through her short set in Times Square, failing to sing for most of it despite a pre-recorded track of her songs playing in the background.

Carey was visibly upset during the performance and afterward tweeted “(expletive) happens.”

Carey representative Nicole Perna blames technical difficulties. In an interview with Billboard she said Dick Clark Productions hampered Carey’s performance and “set her up to fail.”

The production company calls such claims “absurd.”

  • guest45

    personally she appeared to be stoned , and judging by that tacky outfit she attempted to wear, she wasn’t prepared to go in front of the public either

