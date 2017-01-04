Son of Kannapolis police officer fatally shot in the head

A 14-year-old boy, and son of a Kannapolis police officer, who was injured in a shooting in northeast Charlotte Monday night died at the hospital Tuesday.

Anthony Frazier died at Carolinas Medical Center. The boy was shot around 10 p.m. while in a vehicle on Finchley Drive. He was then driven to a gas station on Eastway Drive near Sugar Creek Road. Officers had the area just in front of the station taped off.

Police said he had been visiting with family.

Charlotte police have not said whether the boy was the intended target of the shooting, or what led up to the violence.

In a release Tuesday evening, police said the suspected shooters are described as two males in their teens to early 20s. One had a thin build and was wearing a gray hoodie. The other also had a thin build and was wearing a dark-colored hoodie. One may have possibly had short twists.

The wanted duo may frequent the Shamrock Drive and Eastway Drive corridors, investigators said.

