Son of Kannapolis police officer fatally shot in the head

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A 14-year-old boy, and son of a Kannapolis police officer, who was injured in a shooting in northeast Charlotte Monday night died at the hospital Tuesday.

Anthony Frazier died at Carolinas Medical Center. The boy was shot around 10 p.m. while in a vehicle on Finchley Drive. He was then driven to a gas station on Eastway Drive near Sugar Creek Road. Officers had the area just in front of the station taped off.

Police said he had been visiting with family.

Charlotte police have not said whether the boy was the intended target of the shooting, or what led up to the violence.

In a release Tuesday evening, police said the suspected shooters are described as two males in their teens to early 20s. One had a thin build and was wearing a gray hoodie. The other also had a thin build and was wearing a dark-colored hoodie. One may have possibly had short twists.

The wanted duo may frequent the Shamrock Drive and Eastway Drive corridors, investigators said.

Read the rest of the story at wcnc.com.

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Michael Charles Jacobs Sentenced
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Supply man sentenced to at least 10 years for 2 sex crimes
Read More»
Chinese children stabbed
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
11 children stabbed in Chinese kindergarten
Read More»
Croomsbridge Road (Photo: Hannah Patrick/WWAY)
7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Pender County authorities investigating report of home invasion shooting
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments