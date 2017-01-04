Coast Guard to hold boating safety class for women

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) – An upcoming boating safety class aims to encourage lady anglers, paddle board enthusiasts and those who boat with family and friends to know how to safely handle all types of boats.

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is holding a special one-day boating class for women only.

The coast guard says this course will satisfy all state requirements. Anyone born on or after January 1, 1988 must complete an approved boating safety course before operating a vessel with a motor of 10hp or greater in NC.

Once you successfully complete the USCG Auxiliary “About Boating Safely” (ABS) course and exam you will receive U.S. Coast Guard certificates and cards.

The course covers general information about boats and maintenance, preparing for safe and enjoyable outings, navigation rules and aids to navigation, guidelines for operating your boat or PWC safely, what to do in case of boating emergencies, and state-specific laws and regulations you must follow.

The course is taught at the Oak Island Parks & Recreation Center at 3003 East Oak Island Drive on Oak Island from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14.

The fee is $30.00 per person or $50.00 for two by cash or check at the door.