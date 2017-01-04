Canadian bishop who opposed transgender bathrooms resigns

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , ,

VATICAN CITY (AP) – Pope Francis has accepted the early resignation of a Canadian bishop who came under fire in Calgary for opposing LGBTQ guidelines for public schools.

The Vatican’s announcement about Bishop Frederick Henry’s stepping down made no mention of the controversy in Canada. At 73, Henry is two years younger than the age bishops must offer the pope their resignation.

Last year, Henry was widely criticized for labeling “anti-Catholic” and “totalitarian” Alberta province’s guidelines that include allowing transgender students to use bathrooms of their choice and to dress or play on sports teams according to their perception of gender.

Francis has criticized schools he says indoctrinate children with the idea gender can be chosen. But he has also revealed he has ministered to transgender persons and has criticized clergy who condemn them.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/4/2017 9:07:57 AM (GMT -5:00)

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Pope Francis laments a lack of compassion during his New Year's Day homily at the Vatican on Jan. 1, 2017. (Photo: Vatican TV)
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Pope Francis frets societies are cold, calculating, lack compassion
Read More»
(Photo: MGN)
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Pope celebrates Christmas Eve Mass after year of peace pleas
Read More»
Pope Francis waves to the crowd greeting him at the airport in Juarez, Mexico, on Feb. 17, 2016. (Photo: Pool)
3 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Pope OKs start of sainthood probe into slain French priest
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments