WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We’re halfway through the first week of the new year, and for many people, that means starting off a new plan to get in shape.

“CrossFit is a mix of all kinds of fitness. So we do a little bit of everything. We do endurance work, we do strength and conditioning, we do body weight gymnastics–or at least beginner progressions to that,” said Nick Mazejka, the owner of CrossFit Reignited.

If you’re looking for a new workout plan that’s fast-paced and works your entire body, you might want to consider CrossFit.

“Honestly, we have people from 3-4 years old all the way up to 87,” said Mazejka.

Mazejka said a CrossFit plan can be molded to fit a specific individual’s lifestyle.

“It’s pretty cool to watch a child work out with their parent, and the parent can work out with their parent,” Mazejka said.

If you find yourself getting bored with your current workout, Mazejka said CrossFit will keep you on your toes.

“The movements are everything. We do head-to-toe jumping, running, lifting, breathing, a little bit of everything. So the workouts are complex,” Mazejka said.

He said beginners should not be intimidated by the sport.

“We have a month, sometimes two-month on-ramp program where people go through structural phases and metabolic phases so that they’re more prepared for a group class and have a full understanding of the movement involved,” Mazejka said.

He said from there, all workouts can be modified to accommodate the athlete’s level of conditioning.

“We’ll have one for people who have been with me for four years, one for people who are in between that zone and can sometimes go up a little more, and then one for people coming out of our on-ramp program,” Mazejka said.

Next week, athletes from CrossFit Reignited are going to the Wadapalooza Fitness Festival in Miami.

“Hopefully we’re going to go down there Wednesday and represent Wilmington, North Carolina and put them on the map,” Mazejka said.

So if you’re looking to kick 2017 into high gear, consider giving CrossFit a try.