By Todd Archer, ESPN staff writer

FRISCO, TX — The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a deal with guard Jonathan Cooper, who worked out for the team Tuesday, that will last through the playoffs, according to sources. He will be an unrestricted free agent in March and could net the Cowboys a compensatory pick in 2018. Cooper was the seventh overall pick in 2013 by the Arizona Cardinals and was released last week by the Cleveland Browns.

