Man reported missing in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A family is searching for their 32-year-old son and hopes you can help find him.

Bladen County Sheriff James A. McVicker says the family of Dean Anthony Clark Jr. reported him missing on December 30.

Clark has not been seen or heard from since early November.

Clark’s father told deputies he spoke with his son every week on the phone, but has not been able to locate him since November.

Clark was last known to be living in the Council area of Bladen County. He is known to hang around Clarkton, Whiteville and Lumberton. He should be considered homeless.

Clark is described as a black male, 32-years-old, medium complexion, black hair, brown eyes, with some facial hair. He is 5’10” and weighs 190 pounds. Clark was last seen wearing a black jacket and flowered pajama bottom pants.

The family has recently expressed concern over his mental health.

If you know where he is, call the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.