RALEIGH, NC (AP) – Judge Mike Morgan will be sworn in as an associate justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court during a ceremony in Raleigh.

Court officials say the ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Supreme Court courtroom.

Morgan has served as a judge for more than 27 years, most recently as a Superior Court judge in Wake County. His victory in November over incumbent Bob Edmunds gave Democrats a 4-3 advantage on the court.

