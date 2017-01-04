Pender County authorities investigating report of home invasion shooting

Croomsbridge Road (Photo: Hannah Patrick/WWAY)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Pender County deputies are investigating the report of a home invasion-turned-shooting.

Deputies say it happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Croomsbridge Road. The homeowner, Raymond Murray, called to report that a man and woman had broken into his home. He told investigators he fired shots at the intruders. The man and woman then ran off.

“I shot him and him and her and then I called the law and when they heard me call the law, they both ran out the back door,” Murray said. “I don’t know where they went.”

Investigators found shell casings at the home but no other signs of the reported intruders were located.

SABLE also helped search the area.