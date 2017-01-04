Rare psychedelic posters on display in new CFCC exhibit

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s a throwback to the 1960s.

Cape Fear Community College’s Wilma W. Daniels Gallery presents The Poppe Collection, a display of rare, psychedelic art posters.

The exhibition runs January 10 – February 11.

There will be an opening reception on January 27 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.  According to a news release, David Poppe’s collection of concert posters and album covers is one of the largest in existence, documenting the psychedelic art movement of the 1960s.

The exhibition is free and open to the public.

The Wilma W. Daniels Gallery is located on Hanover Street between 2nd and 3rd streets across from the Wilson Center.

