Supply man sentenced to at least 10 years for 2 sex crimes

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Supply man will spend at least 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty to two sex crimes today.

Michael Charles Jacobs, 35, pleaded guilty in Brunswick County Superior Court to two counts of second-degree sexual offense. He was arrested in Dec. 2015 on 40 counts of various sex crimes. The two female victims were teenagers at the time of the crimes.

Superior Court Judge James Gregory Bell sentenced Jacobs to between 10 and 21 years in prison. The judge also ordered Jacobs to register as a sex offender for life, and be on lifetime satellite-based monitoring when he gets out of prison.

Bell entered a lifetime no-contact order on behalf of the victims.

Jacobs’s wife Katherine Renee Jacobs was arrested in January on her own child sex charges.