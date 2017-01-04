Wilmington city council approves purchase of downtown property

Wilmington City Council to consider buying property on N. Front St. for $2 million (Photo: Sarah Johnson/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Late last night, Wilmington City Council voted to approve spending $2 million dollars to buy a piece of property in downtown Wilmington.

The property is located at 1020 N. Front Street and is considered a gateway piece of property into the downtown area. The site used to be the home of the old RSC Equipment Rental building.

There’s no word yet on what the city wants to put there, but city leaders say they hope to improve the appearance of N. 3rd Street.

The city will now own two of six parcels within the boundaries of 3rd, 2nd, Front and Brunswick Streets.