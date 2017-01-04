Wilmington city council approves purchase of downtown property

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Wilmington Considering Buying Front Street Property
Wilmington City Council to consider buying property on N. Front St. for $2 million (Photo: Sarah Johnson/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Late last night, Wilmington City Council voted to approve spending $2 million dollars to buy a piece of property in downtown Wilmington.

The property is located at 1020 N. Front Street and is considered a gateway piece of property into the downtown area. The site used to be the home of the old RSC Equipment Rental building.

There’s no word yet on what the city wants to put there, but city leaders say they hope to improve the appearance of N. 3rd Street.

The city will now own two of six parcels within the boundaries of 3rd, 2nd, Front and Brunswick Streets.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

still0103_00000
21 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
City Council approves rezoning for brewery
Read More»
Elaine Brown gets in at 2 a.m. to start baking for the day ahead.(Photo: Helen Holt/WWAY)
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
New pastry bakery gives back to emergency responders
Read More»
Wilmington Considering Buying Front Street Property
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Council to consider buying downtown Wilmington property for $2 million
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments