Wilmington man sentenced for shooting football coach

Roy Smith (Photo: District Attorneys Office)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A Wilmington man is going to prison for a 2015 shooting at the Martin Luther King Center.

The New Hanover County District Attorney’s office says Roy Augusta Smith, 34, pleaded guilty to Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill and Inflicting Serious Injury, Discharging a Weapon into Occupied Property resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

It happened after a youth football practice on October 30, 2015.

Mujaahid Muhammad was coaching his 10-year-old son’s football team and was leaving practice with the child when the boy’s mother, Shiquoria Hines, approached the vehicle upset that her son was with Muhammad.

Muhammad tried to drive away when Smith, who is Hines’s boyfriend, approached and shot into the car. A bullet hit Muhammad in the leg. He was released from the hospital four days later.

Judge Josh Willey sentenced Smith to 117-153 months in the NC Department of Adult Correction.

Smith has previously been convicted of Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer with a Firearm, Sell/Deliver Cocaine, and numerous misdemeanors.