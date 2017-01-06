Leland seeks student representatives for parks and recreation board

Leland, NC (WWAY) — The town of Leland is looking for two high school students to serve as Student Representatives on the Town’s Parks and Recreation Board.

The students will serve for two years and attend Parks and Recreation Board meetings. They will have the opportunity to give reports about activities and issues affecting young people, provide input on board issues, ask questions, serve on subcommittees of interest, and represent the board in a number of ways within the community.

Parks and Recreation Board meetings are at 6 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month at Town Hall. Students should live in Leland. Rising sophomores and juniors are preferred for the positions, but all applications will be considered.

Students who are interested can find applications online at the town’s website http://www.townofleland.com/recreation. Paper copies are also available at Leland Town Hall. For more information, please call (910) 408-3092 or e-mail acorl@townofleland.com.