Marines from Camp Lejeune deploying to Afghanistan

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC (WWAY) – This spring, approximately 300 marines from Camp Lejeune will deploy to Helmand Province in Afghanistan in support of the NATO-led Resolute Support mission.

According to a news release from Camp Lejeune, Task Force South West, made up of Marines from II Marine Expeditionary Force and led by Brig. Gen. Roger Turner, Jr., will train and advise key leaders within the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and the 505th Zone National Police.

The Marine Corps has an operational history in Afghanistan, particularly in Helmand Province.

The news release states that advising and assisting Afghan defense and security forces will assist in preserving gains made together with the Afghans. This new deployment of Marines to Helmand reflects the enduring commitment to the people of Afghanistan.

The last II MEF Marines to deploy to Helmand Province, Afghanistan returned in 2014.