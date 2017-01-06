Officials coordinate to prepare for winter weather

Slick roads could be possible Saturday as winter weather moves into the area. (Photo: Helen Holt/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Weather conditions will get much more active around Southeastern North Carolina heading into Saturday.

As many get ready for the winter weather expected to reach us, officials at state, national, and federal levels having been working together this week to get safety plans in place.

While snow accumulation totals won’t be impressive, a wintry mix is possible which could cause some trouble areas on the roads.

“There is a potential for some power outages throughout the county so we certainly want folks to be prepared in case they do lose power for some length of time,” Charles Smith, New Hanover County Public Information Officer, said. “The biggest impact for us will most likely be travel.”

Following the wet weather will be the coldest air we have felt in nearly two years.

James Jarvis with the American Red Cross says if you use a space heater to stay warm, make sure there’s plenty of room around it.

Also, it’s a good idea to stock up on water and food.

“Unfortunately 74% of all fire related fatalities occur because of a space heater or a some other non-traditional heating source,” Jarvis said.

Smith says while they don’t anticipate their emergency operations center to activate or open any shelter, they are prepared to do so at any time.

“It doesn’t look this is going to be a significant event for the Wilmington area but better to be safe than sorry,” Jarvis said.

