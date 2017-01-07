Coast Guard rescues 2 hunters from Great Island, NC

HOBUCKEN, NC (WWAY) — The Coast Guard rescued two men Saturday on Great Island, near Oriental.

Station Hobuken was called around 6:00 a.m. by a 911 dispatcher that said a 15-foot boat ran aground. The two men aboard waded to shore on Great Island near the boat.

Officials sent out a rescue crew around 7:20 a.m. The crew arrived at approximately 7:30 a.m. and rescued the two men. The men were transferred to Oriental.

There were no injuries or pollution reported. The men plan to retrieve their boat later.

“Thanks to their familiarity with the area and having proper communications equipment, we were able to locate the hunters immediately,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Lori Nofsinger, Station Hobucken crewmember. “Their having a cell phone was key during this case.”