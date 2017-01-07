Cold weather doesn’t bring much snow

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — It was a frigid weekend across the state, with some areas even seeing snow. But that was not the case here in the Southeastern part of the state.

While meteorologists didn’t expect much winter weather in areas like Bladen County, when people hear the word snow, they get excited.

However, that excitement disappeared about as quickly as the snow did in Elizabethtown.

“I was expecting a little snow, we got a flurry and that was about it.” Donald Ward of Elizabethtown said.

There was some reminders that the freezing temperatures brought along with it some wintry mix.

But for the most part, it was just a cold morning in Bladen County and there weren’t many impacts like icy roads or snowy conditions making it hard on residents.

Here in Wilmington, we saw similar cold and dry conditions, but it was the effects from other areas that caused issues for people travelling out of the ILM Airport.

“I wake up and get this notification; your flight has been delayed. That’s kind of annoying right?” Keehlan Brown, a traveler out of ILM said. “I’m just trying to get home and now I can’t and I’ll be stuck in the country another day.”

Keehlan Brown and his friends had been scheduled to fly to Philadelphia before heading back to their home in Australia.

But the weather conditions there caused his delays here.

So Depite a little wintry precipitation on our news cars and some white on cars in Bladen County.

It appeared that the only snowflakes in the sky for most of Saturday were decorations on lampposts in Elizabethtown.

While conditions should be dry in the Cape Fear, it’s still important to drive safe on the roads due to the chances of icy conditions going forward.

Be safe guys.