Ivory Coast president says deal reached to end mutiny

ABIDJAN, IVORY COAST (AP) – Ivory Coast’s president says a deal has been reached to end a mutiny by soldiers in the West African nation.

President Alassane Ouattara said Saturday he had agreed to take into account soldiers’ demands for more money and an improvement in their living and working conditions. He called on soldiers to return to their barracks. He said the deal was reached during discussions in Bouake between soldiers and a delegation headed by the defense minister.

The mutiny began Friday morning in Bouake and quickly spread to other cities in towns.

On Saturday, gunfire erupted at a military camp in Abidjan, Ivory Coast’s largest city, and parts of the city center were on lockdown.

Ouattara assumed office in 2011 after a postelection crisis that claimed more than 3,000 lives