StarNews: Flights could resume out of ILM this afternoon

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — The StarNews reports that flights should resume in and out of Wilmington International Airport by Saturday afternoon.

Airport deputy director Gary Broughton said airlines canceled their “terminating” flights to Wilmington’s airport Friday night before the storm.

“That’s why there were no flights this morning,” he said.

With the Charlotte area affected by the winter storm, Wilmington’s connection to the Charlotte hub was impacted, he said.

“Our impact was not so much because of our weather, but the weather around us,” he said.

Flights to and from Philadelphia and New York are scheduled to happen Saturday on time and flights to and from Charlotte are expected to resume Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said the Southeastern North Carolina region should be spared the worst of the winter storm, which brought up to six inches snow to some areas of the state.

