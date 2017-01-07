US seeks death penalty in airport shooting

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (AP) — Federal prosecutors have filed charges against the Florida airport shooting suspect that could bring the death penalty if he is convicted.

A criminal complaint filed Saturday by the Miami U.S. attorney’s office accuses 26-year-old Esteban Santiago of an act of violence at an international airport resulting in death. The punishment is execution or any prison sentence up to life. Prosecutors also charged Santiago with two firearms offenses. Santiago is accused of fatally shooting five people and wounding six others Friday at a Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport baggage claim.

The FBI says Santiago traveled from Alaska to Fort Lauderdale specifically to carry out the shooting.

Santiago, an Iraq war veteran, is being held without bail. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Shooting reported at Fort Lauderdale airport; people evacuated on January 6, 2017 (Photo: MSNBC/MGN)
1 day ago
1 Comments for this article
Brother: Airport shooting suspect treated for mental health
Read More»
Charleston Church shooting
4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Sentencing begins with Dylann Roof acting as his own lawyer
Read More»
Photo: Personeelsnet / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0
5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Dog named Scarface attacks family for dressing it in sweater
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments