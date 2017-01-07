Washington set to swear in 1st blind lieutenant governor

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — As Washington state prepares to swear in its first blind lieutenant governor, the Senate has undergone a makeover that incorporates Braille into that chamber’s floor sessions.

On a recent day just weeks before the start of the legislative session that begins Monday, the desks of 49 senators got an upgrade: a system that will enable Lt. Gov.-elect Cyrus Habib to know by the touch of his finger which lawmaker is seeking to be recognized to speak.

Habib, a 35-year-old attorney who lost his eyesight to cancer at age 8, was first elected to the state House in 2012 and won a state Senate seat in 2014. In November he beat Republican Marty McClendon to replace Lt. Gov. Brad Owen, a Democrat who is retiring after holding the post since 1997.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Lt. Gov. Dan Forest
1 year ago
0 Comments for this article
Super PAC supporting North Carolina lieutenant governor
Read More»
ht_satanist_lb_151030_4x3t_384-caff1e581f83fb3696ce38a4267c4ebd553d1d59
1 year ago
1 Comments for this article
Coach suspended for praying at games attends as spectator, as satanists protest
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments