WPD: Armed robbery Friday night on Market Street

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police Department say they responded to an armed robbery Friday night. The incident happened at John’s Tire Service on 3722 Market Street around 6:00 p.m.
The owners of the business told officials they were closing up when two black men between 20 to 30 years old came into the business with hand guns.  One suspect was wearing blue jeans, a white hoodie and a white hat. The other suspect was wearing a puffy coat and light colored sweatpants.

The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money, then ordered the owners to get on the ground before leaving on foot.

If you know anything, please call Wilmington Police or use Text-a-Tip.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Jeffery Collins (Photo: Brunswick County Detention Center)
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Armed robbery, kidnapping suspect caught in New York returned to Brunswick County
Read More»
Woman shoots and kills intruder (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez/WWAY)
4 days ago
13 Comments for this article
WPD: Woman shoots and kills home invasion suspect
Read More»
Hernan Flores-Contreras appears in court (Photo: Taylor Yakowenko/WWAY)
4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run appears in court
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments