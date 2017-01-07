WPD: Armed robbery Friday night on Market Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police Department say they responded to an armed robbery Friday night. The incident happened at John’s Tire Service on 3722 Market Street around 6:00 p.m.

The owners of the business told officials they were closing up when two black men between 20 to 30 years old came into the business with hand guns. One suspect was wearing blue jeans, a white hoodie and a white hat. The other suspect was wearing a puffy coat and light colored sweatpants.