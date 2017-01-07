WWAY’s Full Court Press – January 6

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The first Full Court Press of 2017 is in the books. We showcased game action from New Hanover-Topsail, Hoggard-South Brunswick, Laney-West Brunswick and West Columbus-South Columbus. On top of that with help from the Columbus Career and College Academy we profiled a brother-brother head coach matchup. West Brunswick head coach W.T. Edwards faced his brother Bryant Edwards in Cerro Gordo. Bryant Edwards is the South Columbus head coach.
Friday’s Full Court Press Scoreboard
Girls Scoreboard
WEST COLUMBUS 46 – SOUTH COLUMBUS 42 **see video
HOGGARD 67 – SOUTH BRUNSWICK 27 **see video
NORTH BRUNSWICK 59 – SW ONSLOW 32
LANEY 37 – WEST BRUNSWICK 34 OT **see video
NEW HANOVER 61 – TOPSAIL 21 **see video
CAPE FEAR ACADEMY 52 – HARRELLS CHRISTIAN 43
WILMINGTON CHRISTIAN 62 – FAITH CHRISTIAN 44
NORTHSIDE 72 – CROATAN 22
Boys Scoreboard
HOGGARD 57 – SOUTH BRUNSWICK 35 **see video
SW ONSLOW 80 – NORTH BRUNSWICK 67
NEW HANOVER 52 – TOPSAIL 47 **see video
HARRELLS CHRISTIAN 63 – CAPE FEAR ACADEMY 59 OT
WILMINGTON CHRISTIAN 56 – FAITH CHRISTIAN 31
SOUTH COLUMBUS 62 – WEST COLUMBUS 55 **see video
WEST BRUNSWICK 47 – LANEY 46 **see video
EAST DUPLIN 61 – DIXON 37