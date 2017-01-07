WWAY’s Full Court Press – January 6

Laney's Davis Crenshaw attempts a game-winning shot right before the final buzzer on January 6, 2017. (Photo: Dustin Dorsey/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The first Full Court Press of 2017 is in the books. We showcased game action from New Hanover-Topsail, Hoggard-South Brunswick, Laney-West Brunswick and West Columbus-South Columbus. On top of that with help from the Columbus Career and College Academy we profiled a brother-brother head coach matchup. West Brunswick head coach W.T. Edwards faced his brother Bryant Edwards in Cerro Gordo. Bryant Edwards is the South Columbus head coach.

Friday’s Full Court Press Scoreboard

Girls Scoreboard

WEST COLUMBUS 46 – SOUTH COLUMBUS 42 **see video

HOGGARD 67 – SOUTH BRUNSWICK 27 **see video

NORTH BRUNSWICK 59 – SW ONSLOW 32

LANEY 37 – WEST BRUNSWICK 34 OT **see video

NEW HANOVER 61 – TOPSAIL 21 **see video

CAPE FEAR ACADEMY 52 – HARRELLS CHRISTIAN 43

WILMINGTON CHRISTIAN 62 – FAITH CHRISTIAN 44

NORTHSIDE 72 – CROATAN 22

Boys Scoreboard

HOGGARD 57 – SOUTH BRUNSWICK 35 **see video

SW ONSLOW 80 – NORTH BRUNSWICK 67

NEW HANOVER 52 – TOPSAIL 47 **see video

HARRELLS CHRISTIAN 63 – CAPE FEAR ACADEMY 59 OT

WILMINGTON CHRISTIAN 56 – FAITH CHRISTIAN 31

SOUTH COLUMBUS 62 – WEST COLUMBUS 55 **see video

WEST BRUNSWICK 47 – LANEY 46 **see video

EAST DUPLIN 61 – DIXON 37