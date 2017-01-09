South Brunswick boys earn first league win of season

Kareem Randolph drives around a defender on January 9, 2017. (Photo: John Rendleman/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The South Brunswick boys basketball team edged Laney 50-47 in overtime on Monday night in Buctown. It’s the Cougars first conference win of the season. South Brunswick improves to 1-3 in league play. Laney drops to 1-3 in the Mideastern Conference.

Monday’s High School Basketball Scoreboard

Girls

SW ONSLOW 27 – SWANSBORO 24

EAST DUPLIN 54 – RICHLANDS 33

WEST BRUNSWICK 34 – TOPSAIL 30

NEW HANOVER 53 – ASHLEY 33 **see video

LANEY 48 – SOUTH BRUNSWICK 33

Boys

WEST BRUNSWICK 63 – TOPSAIL 52

SW ONSLOW 70 – SWANSBORO 50

ASHLEY 60 – NEW HANOVER 54 **see video

SOUTH BRUNSWICK 50 – LANEY 47 OT **see video

RICHLANDS 76 – EAST DUPLIN 71