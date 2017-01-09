South Brunswick boys earn first league win of season

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The South Brunswick boys basketball team edged Laney 50-47 in overtime on Monday night in Buctown. It’s the Cougars first conference win of the season. South Brunswick improves to 1-3 in league play. Laney drops to 1-3 in the Mideastern Conference.
Monday’s High School Basketball Scoreboard
Girls
SW ONSLOW 27 – SWANSBORO 24
EAST DUPLIN 54 – RICHLANDS 33
WEST BRUNSWICK 34 – TOPSAIL 30
NEW HANOVER 53 – ASHLEY 33 **see video
LANEY 48 – SOUTH BRUNSWICK 33
Boys
WEST BRUNSWICK 63 – TOPSAIL 52
SW ONSLOW 70 – SWANSBORO 50
ASHLEY 60 – NEW HANOVER 54 **see video
SOUTH BRUNSWICK 50 – LANEY 47 OT **see video
RICHLANDS 76 – EAST DUPLIN 71