South Brunswick boys earn first league win of season

Kareem Randolph drives around a defender on January 9, 2017. (Photo: John Rendleman/WWAY)
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The South Brunswick boys basketball team edged Laney 50-47 in overtime on Monday night in Buctown. It’s the Cougars first conference win of the season. South Brunswick improves to 1-3 in league play. Laney drops to 1-3 in the Mideastern Conference.

Monday’s High School Basketball Scoreboard

Girls
SW ONSLOW 27 – SWANSBORO 24
EAST DUPLIN 54 – RICHLANDS 33
WEST BRUNSWICK 34 – TOPSAIL 30
NEW HANOVER 53 – ASHLEY 33 **see video
LANEY 48 – SOUTH BRUNSWICK 33

Boys
WEST BRUNSWICK 63 – TOPSAIL 52
SW ONSLOW 70 – SWANSBORO 50
ASHLEY 60 – NEW HANOVER 54 **see video
SOUTH BRUNSWICK 50 – LANEY 47 OT **see video
RICHLANDS 76 – EAST DUPLIN 71

