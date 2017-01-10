50,000 gallons of wastewater spill in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – It’s believed around 50,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled overnight in Leland.

Brunswick County Public Utilities says it came from a 10″ force main across the street from 9097 Timber Lane. It happened Monday night from 10:30 p.m. to 3:00 a.m..

Brunswick County Public Utilities says the discharge was caused by a crack in the line. It’s believed 40,000 gallons of untreated sewage reached the underground drainage system which leads Sturgeon Creek. An additional 10,000 gallons were removed by a Vac-truck.

Repairs were finished by 3:30 a.m.