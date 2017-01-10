50,000 gallons of wastewater spill in Leland

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , ,

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – It’s believed around 50,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled overnight in Leland.

Brunswick County Public Utilities says it came from a 10″ force main across the street from 9097 Timber Lane. It happened Monday night from 10:30 p.m. to 3:00 a.m..

Brunswick County Public Utilities says the discharge was caused by a crack in the line. It’s believed 40,000 gallons of untreated sewage reached the underground drainage system which leads Sturgeon Creek. An additional 10,000 gallons were removed by a Vac-truck.

Repairs were finished by 3:30 a.m.

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • May Hemm

    Nothing new there, St. James just had a huge HOG WASTE problem in December…this will continue to happen when people don’t get charged enough to RUIN THE PLANET! Nothing good can come of sewage spills yet NC has one at least 5 times EVERY YEAR by the ocean!

Related News

1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
Untreated wastewater spills in Brunswick County
Read More»
3 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Flushing program could briefly affect water in Brunswick County
Read More»
3 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Brunswick County residents asked to continue to reduce water use
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments