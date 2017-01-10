Ashley boys knock off New Hanover to move into first place

Freddie Taylor attempts to get the basketball in play on January 9, 2017. (Photo: John Rendleman/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Ashley and New Hanover both entered Monday night’s high school basketball showdown perfect in league play. Ashley can still make the claim. Ashley is now 4-0 in the Mideastern Conference after edging New Hanover 60-54 at Brogden Hall. New Hanover falls to 4-1 in league play. Altavon Mack led Ashley in scoring with 16 points. Check out our game action!

Monday’s High School Basketball Scoreboard

Girls

SW ONSLOW 27 – SWANSBORO 24

EAST DUPLIN 54 – RICHLANDS 33

WEST BRUNSWICK 34 – TOPSAIL 30

NEW HANOVER 53 – ASHLEY 33 **see video

LANEY 48 – SOUTH BRUNSWICK 33

Boys

WEST BRUNSWICK 63 – TOPSAIL 52

SW ONSLOW 70 – SWANSBORO 50

ASHLEY 60 – NEW HANOVER 54 **see video

SOUTH BRUNSWICK 50 – LANEY 47 OT **see video

RICHLANDS 76 – EAST DUPLIN 71