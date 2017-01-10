Boiling Spring Lakes responds to NC Court of Appeals ruling

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , ,

Spring Lake (Photo: WWAY)
Spring Lake (Photo: WWAY)

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) – The legal battle between a Brunswick County couple and the City of Boiling Spring Lakes is not over yet.

Homeowners Ed and Debra Wilkie sued the city, claiming work done in 2013 to raise water levels at Spring lake caused their yard to flood. Now, several feet of their property is underwater.

According to court documents, a Brunswick County judge ruled in favor of the Wilkies, stating the city took the Wilkies property without compensation.

The city appealed.

The NC Appellate Court reversed the original ruling and sent the case back to trial court.

The City of Boiling Spring Lakes just released this statement, saying in part, that nowhere in the decision of the Court of Appeals did the Court determine that the Wilkies actually have a Constitutional right that was violated … and thus, remand to the trial court to address the claim under the NC Constitution was simply necessary to properly dispose of the case.

Click here to read the entire response from Boiling Spring Lakes

Ed Wilkie says it’s not over.

He told us he and the other couple suing the City of Boiling Spring Lakes will not drop their lawsuits.

Wilkie says the lake level is currently down to where it is supposed to be, but he’s afraid if he loses the lawsuit completely, the town will once again raise the lake level.

 

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

(Photo: MGN Online)
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Two charged in attempted armed robbery
Read More»
Marshall Hudson Doran (Photo: New Hanover County Jail)
1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
Victim’s family files lawsuit against Marshall Doran and parents
Read More»
JAIL LIGHTS
2 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Widow sues to prevent release of husband’s jail death video
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments