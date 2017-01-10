CFCC offering new Veterinary Medical Tech program

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Cape Fear Community College is offering a new Veterinary Medical Technology program this fall.

To let students learn more about it, CFCC is holding five information sessions for prospective students.

CFCC says the new program will prepare graduates to assist veterinarians in preparing animals, equipment, and medications for examination and surgery. Once students finish the program, they will be eligible to take state and national examinations administered by the North Carolina Veterinary Medical Board.

The first class only has 24 seats available.

CFCC says the Veterinary Medical Technology information sessions are mandatory for students interested in applying to the program and will be held at CFCC’s North Campus in the BB&T Auditorium. The sessions are January 12 at 10:00 a.m. January 17 at 2:00 p.m and 6:00 p.m. February 7 at 2:00 p.m. March 2 at 10:00 p.m.

At these sessions, students will learn more about the program and application process. Staff will also be there to answer questions.