Cooper adds staff from Hunt administration

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Roy Cooper is bringing in more people from previous Democratic administrations and from his tenure as attorney general to help him as North Carolina’s new governor.

Cooper announced Tuesday his policy director is Duke University faculty member Jenni Owen, who was previously a senior policy adviser to then-Gov. Jim Hunt. Owen is currently policy engagement director at Duke’s Sanford School of Public Policy.

Cooper’s deputy chiefs of staff are Julia White and Stephen Bryant, both longtime aides to Cooper while attorney general. Bryant also worked for Hunt.

More press workers for Cooper’s gubernatorial campaign and the Attorney General’s Office have found their way to the governor’s press office. They include campaign spokesmen Ford Porter and Jamal Little, as well as Samantha Cole from the public information office for the AG.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/10/2017 11:46:14 AM (GMT -5:00)