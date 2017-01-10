Henderson Co. Deputy comes to dog’s rescue in midst of snowstorm

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WLOS) — A Henderson County man is calling out a sheriff’s deputy for coming to the rescue of his dog in the midst of the snowstorm.

His Yorkie named Trooper is in Intensive Care for pneumonia after Deputy Jason Stepp transported him to the vet Saturday night.

Spencer said the roads in Mountain Home were icy and dangerous that night. He went to check on his elderly mother and realized the dog needed urgent care.

Click here to read the rest of the story at wlos.com…or if you’d like to make a donation to an “Angel Fund” for Trooper.